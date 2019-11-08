Couple killed as truck hits bike in UP

An elderly couple was killed and their grandson injured when their bike was hit by a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said on Friday. The accident took place on Bareilly-Bageshwar Road Thursday evening when Bhimsen (59) and his wife Kamla Devi (55) were traveling along with their three-year-old grandson Vansh, said Ram Avtar Singh, Station House Officer of Baheri.

The truck was trying to overtake from the wrong side when it hit the bike, he said, adding that the boy escaped with minor injuries as he fell off the vehicle on a mound of earth. Locals chased the truck for some time but the driver fled the scene leaving the vehicle behind, he added.

