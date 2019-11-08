International Development News
Development News Edition

Couple killed as truck hits bike in UP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bareilly
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 09:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 09:54 IST
Couple killed as truck hits bike in UP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An elderly couple was killed and their grandson injured when their bike was hit by a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said on Friday. The accident took place on Bareilly-Bageshwar Road Thursday evening when Bhimsen (59) and his wife Kamla Devi (55) were traveling along with their three-year-old grandson Vansh, said Ram Avtar Singh, Station House Officer of Baheri.

The truck was trying to overtake from the wrong side when it hit the bike, he said, adding that the boy escaped with minor injuries as he fell off the vehicle on a mound of earth. Locals chased the truck for some time but the driver fled the scene leaving the vehicle behind, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

BJP should approach us only if they agree to CM post

BJP should approach us only if they agree to CM postfor Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut....

Calm and composed spinners play a big role in T20s: Sundar

Indian off-spinner Washington Sundar feels tweakers have a huge role to play in T20 cricket even though they are most susceptible to being hit all over the park in the shortest format. Sundars assertion came after the second T20 Internation...

Avs erupt for six straight goals, hammer Preds

Joonas Donskoi had three goals for his first career hat trick, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists, and the Colorado Avalanche used a six-goal second period to beat the Nashville Predators 9-4 in Denver on Thursday night. The six ...

Reports: Yankees set to hire Blake as pitching coach

The New York Yankees, who fired veteran pitching coach Larry Rothschild last month, reportedly are adding a youthful replacement. Matt Blake, 33, is set to land the job, multiple media outlets reported Thursday night.Blake was the Indians a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019