DRDO stall at science festival draws huge crowd

Night sight device used in Army tanks, exhibited at a DRDO stall, is drawing a huge crowd. Environment-friendly explosives and models of missiles on display as part of the India International Festival here is also a big attraction among the people.

The advanced night sight device enables the Army personnel in the tank to locate an object in pitch darkness before launching an attack, a DRDO official said on Thursday. Speaking on the device that uses thermal imaging technology, the official said, "We keep adding new features to every device in our lab. It is then requisitioned by the Army after due tests and demonstration." The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) pavilion at Science City here has been a big hit with visitors, largely school students and their guardians, he said.

Environment-friendly 'benign green primary explosives', bulletproof jackets, specially made snake repellants and battle fatigues for high altitude were also on display at the stall. Harshad Motwani, a school student, seemed excited after donning a bulletproof jacket.

Another student Archisman Banerjee was equally enthused on getting an opportunity to look at the various objects. "We have also exhibited Capsi-grenade which is used against insurgents," the official manning the counter said.

Capsi-grenade, made from 'Bhut Jolokia' (also known as "Nag Jolokia" - one of the world's hottest chilly peppers), is a handy weapon in crowd control and low-intensity conflicts. Inquisitive students and visitors were also having a look at the models of missiles.

Nodal officer DRDO, Dr Sukhomoy Hazra, said that different devices, designed in 22 labs of the DRDO have been put up on display to inform the younger generation about the activities of the premier organisation..

