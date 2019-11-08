International Development News
Tis-Hazari violence: Use your good officers for settlement with police, Delhi HC tells lawyers

Use your good officers for settlement, the Delhi High Court told the lawyers who moved a petition seeking disciplinary action against the Delhi police personnel for carrying out agitation outside the police headquarters against the Tis Hazari incident.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 12:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 12:52 IST
The Delhi High Court (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Use your good officers for settlement, the Delhi High Court told the lawyers who moved a petition seeking disciplinary action against the Delhi police personnel for carrying out agitation outside the police headquarters against the Tis Hazari incident. The petition was filed by advocate Rakesh Kumar Lakra after scores of police personnel laid siege to the police headquarters to protest against attacks on police officers at Delhi courts following recent clashes with lawyers.

Chief Justice D N Patel refused to give an early hearing to the matter and slated it for February 12 next year. He asked the lawyers to use their good officers for settlement with the police. "Use your good officers for settlement. Please wait and watch. The long date is required and we will see."

The petition seeks disciplinary action and initiation of departmental inquiry against several IPS and senior police officers for circulating provocative statements against lawyers on social media. It also demands their dismissal on the grounds that the agitation was in complete contravention of prevalent laws. (ANI)

Also Read: Tis Hazari court scuffle: BCI urges protesting lawyers to call off strike, maintain discipline

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

