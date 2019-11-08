Odd-even won't apply on Nov 11, 12 during Guru Nanak Dev birth anniversary: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the relaxation or exemption from the odd-even scheme during the celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev on November 11 and 12. Addressing a press conference here, Kejriwal said: "As Sikhs were demanding relaxation in the odd-even scheme, the government has decided that the scheme will not apply on November 11 and 12 in the light of celebrations of 550th Guru Nanak Dev ji anniversary."

On Tuesday, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had said that MLA Jarnail Singh, along with a delegation, had visited them regarding the matter. Some other delegations had also met them over the same issue. Kejriwal had also received other such requests from around the city.A large number of sangats visit Delhi during the Guru Parv and the road rationing scheme was in place during the two days, lakhs of people may have to face a lot of trouble to travel to different parts of the city. (ANI)

