New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. DEL27 KARTARPUR-INDOPAK-LD FEE Pak to charge USD 20 fee even on opening day of Kartarpur Corridor: Sources New Delhi: In a U-turn, Pakistan has conveyed to India that it will charge the USD 20 facilitation fee from each pilgrim using the Kartarpur Corridor to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib on Saturday, sources said.

DEL43 AYODHYA-SECURITY Multi-layered security arrangements in place in Ayodhya Ayodhya: Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place in the temple town of Ayodhya with drones being used to monitor the situation ahead of the apex court judgment in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. DES20 JK-SNOW Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked, flights suspended after heavy snowfall in Kashmir Srinagar: After heavy snowfall, Kashmir remained cut off from the rest of the country for the second day on Friday as the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked while flights to Srinagar airport were suspended due to poor visibility.

DES13 JK-GRENADE-DEATH Another succumbs to injuries in Srinagar grenade attack; toll reaches 2 Srinagar: A man has succumbed to injuries he suffered when terrorists lobbed a grenade in a busy market in the heart of the city, taking the death toll to two in the attack earlier this week, officials said on Friday. DES19 RJ-CONG-MAHARASHTRA Gehlot blames BJP's 'false promises' for Maha standoff Jaipur/Jodhpur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday that the "false promises" made by the BJP to the Shiv Sena might be the reason behind the political standoff in Maharashtra even after two weeks of the election result.

DES15 UP-EPF-LALLU Power minister misleading people on EPF scam: UP Cong chief Lucknow: Unfazed by a defamation notice served on him by Uttar Pradesh Power Minister Shrikant Sharma, state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu here on Friday accused the minister of misleading people in connection with the Rs 2,600-crore EPF scam. DES2 AYODHYA-UP-HELICOPTERS Ayodhya verdict: UP to have two helicopters on standby for emergencies Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said two helicopters will be on standby in Lucknow and Ayodhya as part of the security arrangements in the run up to the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Temple issue..

