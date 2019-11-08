New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. DEL64 PM-LD KARTARPUR PM to flag off first batch of pilgrims as Kartarpur Corridor opens on Saturday Dera Baba Nanak (Punjab): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday flag off the first batch of over 500 Indian pilgrims that will travel to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province through the Kartarpur Corridor which is being thrown open on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

DEL19 INDOPAK-KARTARPUR-FEE Pak to charge USD 20 fee even on opening day of Kartarpur Corridor: Sources New Delhi: Pakistan has conveyed to India that people travelling through the Kartarpur corridor on Saturday will also have to pay the USD 20 fee, sources said Friday. DEL48 PB-GOOGLE-AMARINDER Referendum 2020 app: Punjab CM sees ISI design, demands removal from Google Play Chandigarh: Reacting to reports of the launching of a secessionist, anti-India app by Google, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday directed state officials to take up the matter with the IT giant and urged the Centre to direct the company to take it down immediately.

DES38 CH-MANMOHAN Need unity of thought, action: Manmohan Singh Chandigarh: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh here on Friday stressed the need for unity of thought and action, saying it was required now more than ever. DEL59 KARTARPUR-LD KEJRIWAL Delhi govt takes in-principle decision for free pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan New Delhi: The Delhi Cabinet on Friday took an in-principle decision to offer free pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan's Kartarpur under its flagship 'Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra Yojana' for senior citizens.

DEL43 AYODHYA-SECURITY Multi-layered security arrangements in place in Ayodhya Ayodhya: Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place in the temple town of Ayodhya with drones being used to monitor the situation ahead of the apex court judgment in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. DES33 UP-AYODHYA-OUTCOME-ANTICIPATION People want amicable solution to Ayodhya case, say they want to leave past behind Ayodhya: Rajesh Kumar, a small-time farmer, has spent most of his life amid the uncertainty that followed the Babri Masjid demolition, but he says that the people want to move on now and leave the past behind.

DEL46 UP-MAYAWATI BSP moves SC to withdraw guest house case against Mulayam Lucknow: The BSP has moved an application in the Supreme Court to withdraw the infamous state guest house case of 1995 against Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav which had sown the seeds of two-decade-long rivalry between the two regional parties, BSP leaders said here. DES24 UP-AKHILESH SP will be in power in UP in 2022, wounds of DeMo now deeper: Akhilesh Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday exuded confidence that the 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will see his party in power as neither demonetisation nor any other issue can "mislead people anymore".

DES13 JK-GRENADE-DEATH Another succumbs to injuries in Srinagar grenade attack; toll reaches 2 Srinagar: A man has succumbed to injuries he suffered when terrorists lobbed a grenade in a busy market in the heart of the city, taking the death toll to two in the attack earlier this week, officials said on Friday. DES20 JK-SNOW Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked, flights suspended after heavy snowfall in Kashmir Srinagar: After heavy snowfall, Kashmir remained cut off from the rest of the country for the second day on Friday as the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked while flights to Srinagar airport were suspended due to poor visibility.

DES34 RJ-GEHLOT Maharashtra incident shows how Cong govt dislodged in Karnataka: Gehlot Jaipur: Amid rumours of Maharashtra Congress MLAs heading to the state to thwart a "poaching bid" by the BJP, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said it has showed how their government in Karnataka was dislodged and the saffron party came into power in Manipur and Goa. DES19 RJ-CONG-MAHARASHTRA Gehlot blames BJP's 'false promises' for Maha standoff Jaipur/Jodhpur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday that the "false promises" made by the BJP to the Shiv Sena might be the reason behind the political standoff in Maharashtra even after two weeks of the election result..

