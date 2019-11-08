UP power corporation chairman shifted

In a major development, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday shifted Principal Secretary and UPPCL Chairman Alok Kumar to the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department. The transfer of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited chairman came in the wake of the multi-crore EPF scam.

Opposition parties had been continuously attacking the government over the issue and demanding his removal. An official spokesperson said Alok Kumar had been replaced with Arvind Kumar, who till now held the charge of the principal secretary, transport department.

Arvind Kumar has been replaced with Rajesh Kumar Singh, the spokesman said, adding that the Secretary, Infrastructure and industrial Development, Mahendra Prasad Agarwal, had been made the special karyadhikari of Ayodhya. Lucknow's RERA Secretary Abrar Ahmed has been made the Special Secretary, Namami Gange, the spokesman added.

