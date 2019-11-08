International Development News
Development News Edition

TMC govt not see everything through the specs of politics :

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 21:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 21:29 IST
TMC govt not see everything through the specs of politics :

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday criticised the TMC government in the state for not sending any representative at the ongoing India International Science Festival (IISF) in the city and said it should not see everything through the specs of politics. The West Bengal government did not sent any representative to the four-day long India International Science Festival which concluded on Friday.

No state minister was present at the event any any of its venues. "It would have been better if the West Bengal government participated in the mega science event which witnessed a large attendance of people from different sections, including farmers and scientists," Dhankhar who has been at logger heads with the state government on various issues, said at a session of the science meet.

Referring to the inaugural speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing, he said the Centre had chosen the city as the venue of the important science meet. "One (West Bengal) government should not see everything through the specs of politics", he said adding that he will ensure the state's representation in his capacity in such events and "never fail in his duty." Union Science and Technology minister Harsh Vardhan, however, refrained from making any comment on West Bengal government not participating in the science meet.

It is for the state government to decide on whether there should be any representation at the festival, he said. Vardhan said state has provided the infrastructural facilities to host the science meet and an invite was sent to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to attend the event. "It is upto her to decide. I have nothing to comment." Earlier this week, Union Minister Babul Supriyo came down heavily on the TMC government for not sending any representative to the science festival.

"Politics is the biggest polluting agent in the state," he had said. Countering Supriyo's charge, a senior Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee said the entire country knows the kind of "communal poison" the BJP is spreading in the country..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House panels release two more impeachment depositions

The U.S. House committees conducting the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Friday released transcripts from closed-door depositions with former White House adviser Fiona Hill and current White House adviser Alexander Vindma...

Lebanese banks face threats, Hariri said to want neutral government

Lebanese bank staff are facing abuse from customers angered by restrictions on access to their cash, the employees union said on Friday, reflecting intensifying pressures in an economy gripped by its deepest crisis since the 1975-90 civil w...

Pakistan won't charge service fee from Kartarpur pilgrims on Nov 9 & 12: Qureshi

Pakistan will not charge the service fee of USD 20 from Indian pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara on November 9 and 12, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday, ending the confusion over the facilitation charges on ...

Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya dispute on tomorrow, educational institutions in UP, K'taka to remain closed

All educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka will remain closed on Saturday ahead of the Supreme Courts verdict on Ayodhya land dispute to be delivered tomorrow. All schools, colleges, educational institutions and training ce...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019