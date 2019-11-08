TMC govt not see everything through the specs of politics :

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday criticised the TMC government in the state for not sending any representative at the ongoing India International Science Festival (IISF) in the city and said it should not see everything through the specs of politics. The West Bengal government did not sent any representative to the four-day long India International Science Festival which concluded on Friday.

No state minister was present at the event any any of its venues. "It would have been better if the West Bengal government participated in the mega science event which witnessed a large attendance of people from different sections, including farmers and scientists," Dhankhar who has been at logger heads with the state government on various issues, said at a session of the science meet.

Referring to the inaugural speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing, he said the Centre had chosen the city as the venue of the important science meet. "One (West Bengal) government should not see everything through the specs of politics", he said adding that he will ensure the state's representation in his capacity in such events and "never fail in his duty." Union Science and Technology minister Harsh Vardhan, however, refrained from making any comment on West Bengal government not participating in the science meet.

It is for the state government to decide on whether there should be any representation at the festival, he said. Vardhan said state has provided the infrastructural facilities to host the science meet and an invite was sent to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to attend the event. "It is upto her to decide. I have nothing to comment." Earlier this week, Union Minister Babul Supriyo came down heavily on the TMC government for not sending any representative to the science festival.

"Politics is the biggest polluting agent in the state," he had said. Countering Supriyo's charge, a senior Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee said the entire country knows the kind of "communal poison" the BJP is spreading in the country..

