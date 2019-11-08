Sirsa claims Pak man sending death threats
Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa has claimed that he has been receiving death threats over phone from a person in Pakistan. In a tweet on Friday, Sirsa, who is also the BJP MLA from Rajouri Garden in Delhi, claimed that the person introduced himself as Hayyat Tarar of ASIF party from Mandi Bhuddin in Pakistan called several times and abused/threatened ever since his visit to Nankana Sahib in August this year.
"Today he threatened again saying he is aware of my visit to Sri Kartarpur Sahib tomo & I won't return alive frm there," he said on Twitter. Sirsa is scheduled to visit Pakistan on Saturday as part of the delegation to Kartarpur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
