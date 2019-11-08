International Development News
Ayodhya verdict: All educational institutions to remain closed in UP till Monday

  • Updated: 08-11-2019 22:37 IST
Image Credit: ANI

All educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed from Saturday to Monday in view of the Ayodhya verdict, officials said on Friday. The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Saturday its verdict in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya.

All schools, colleges, educational institutions, and training centers shall be closed from Saturday to Monday as a precautionary measure, a government official said. Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the state and a special vigil is being maintained on social media. If required, checks would be imposed on it, the official said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made an appeal to the people of the state to maintain peace and order and not pay any heed to rumor-mongering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

