Ayodhya verdict: Delhi govt advises all pvt schools to remain closed on Saturday

The Delhi government on Friday advised all private schools to remain closed on November 9 as a precautionary measure in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case. All government schools will be closed on account of the second Saturday of the month.

"There are potential security concerns with the SC Ayodhya verdict tomorrow morning. All government schools and many private schools are closed tomorrow, as it is a second Saturday. We are advising all private schools to also remain closed tomorrow," Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet. The apex court is scheduled to pronounce at 10.30 am on Saturday its verdict in the communally sensitive case of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya.

All schools and training institutes in neighboring Uttar Pradesh will also remain closed till Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to countrymen to maintain peace after the top court pronounces the verdict in the decades-old case and not view it as a matter of loss or victory for anyone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)