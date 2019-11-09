Ayodhya verdict: Schools, colleges across K'taka to remain closed on Saturday

The Karnataka government on Friday declared that all schools and colleges in the state will remain closed on November 9 in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case. The apex court is scheduled to pronounce at 10.30 am on Saturday its verdict in the decades-old case of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya.

"Tomorrow Saturday, 9-11-2019, State government has declared holiday to all schools and colleges in the state," Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said in a tweet. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the city ahead of the apex court verdict in the communally sensitive Ayodhya case, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao had said on Thursday.

Paramilitary and Rapid Action Force personnel would be deployed for security, he had said. As a precautionary measure, educational institutions in few other states, including Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, will also remain closed on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to countrymen to maintain peace after the verdict is pronounced and to not view it as a matter of loss or victory for anyone.

