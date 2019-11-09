Ayodhya Verdict: Himachal police warns against circulation of fake news

The Himachal Pradesh police has issued a warning against the circulation of fake news in the wake of the Supreme Court's verdict in the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case on Saturday. Strict penal action will be taken against those who indulge in circulation of fake news, morphed pictures, doctored videos or any inflammatory material, said Solan Superintendent of Police Madhusudan Sharma in a statement on Saturday morning.

"Everyone is requested to not forward any such posts. Solan police advises all citizens to maintain peace and harmony at all costs," he said. The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Saturday its verdict in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya. The apex court is likely to pronounce judgement at 10:30 am.

