Ayodhya verdict: Police on high alert in Gujarat

Police in Gujarat are on high alert in view of the Supreme Court verdict on the sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid suit, which will be delivered on Saturday, a top officer said. Police personnel are deployed in sensitive areas and patrolling has been intensified on streets, said CID, Crime and Railways, Ashish Bhatia.

In Ahmedabad, which had witnessed communal riots in the past, as many as 26 companies of the SRP have been deployed to help local police in maintaining law and order. "Senior police officers will remain in their areas.

Patrolling in sensitive areas is being done. We are also keeping a close watch on anti-social elements. Hotels and vehicles are also being checked since the last (Friday) night" said Bhatia, who handles additional charge as Ahmedabad police commissioner. He said companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) will be deployed if needed..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)