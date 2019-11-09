Traffic restored on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after two days closure

The traffic on 270-km Jammu-Srinagar National highway, the only all weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was restored on Saturday after remaining closed for two days due to heavy snowfall and landslides at several places, officials said. However, the Mughal road which connects border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with south Kashmir's Shopian district remained closed for the fourth day on Saturday, they said.

"After getting clearance from the concerned authorities, the light motor vehicles (LMVs) were allowed to move from both sides -- Jammu and Srinagar -- this (Saturday) morning. The traffic is plying smoothly on the highway," a traffic department official told PTI. He said the heavy vehicles are also being cleared and will be allowed to move towards their destinations later in the day.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Thursday after Kashmir valley and high altitude areas of Jammu region including Jawahar Tunnel along the highway experienced first major snowfall of the season. Heavy rains also triggered landslides and shooting stones from the hillocks overlooking the highway at various places between Banihal and Ramban, leaving over 4000 vehicles, mostly trucks, stranded.

The road maintenance agencies swung into action after the weather improved and cleared the highway of all the hurdles to ensure early restoration of the strategic highway, the officials said. They said the Mughal road, which usually remains closed for winter months owing to heavy snowfall at various places, continued to remain closed for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday.

The road was closed for traffic on Wednesday after heavy snowfall along Pir Ki Gali and Shopian stretch, the officials said adding efforts are on to make the road traffic-worthy.

