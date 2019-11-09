Prohibitory orders issued in Delhi

In view of the Ayodhya verdict, the Delhi Police on Saturday said prohibitory orders have been issued to maintain public order in the national capital. "Delhi Police will initiate strict legal action against mischief mongers or those found indulging in any activity which may adversely affect the peace and public order.

"Activities on social media platforms will be under observation and Delhi Police advises that such platforms should be used with discretion, and users should restrain from spreading any disharmony, hatred or enmity," police said in an advisory. Prohibitory orders have also been issued, they said.

