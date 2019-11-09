SC verdict a tribute to sacrifice made by Hindus: Togadia

Hindutva leader Pravin Togadia on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi title suit as a "tribute" to "lakhs of Hindus" who had sacrificed their lives for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. In a historic verdict, the apex court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

"I welcome the supreme court's Judgement on Ram Janmbhoomi. Building a Ram Temple at the same place where Lord Ram was born has been the demand of Hindus for more than 450 years. Lakhs of Hindus had sacrificed their lives, careers, families for it," the former VHP chief said in a statement. "The supreme court giving the same land for Ram Temple is a tribute to that sacrifice. We welcome it happily and request the Central government to recognise this sacrifice of all. We are confident that the government would build a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya soon. We also appeal all to maintain peace while expressing joy," said Togadia who heads Antar-Rashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP)..

