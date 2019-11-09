Will seek review of Ayodhya verdict: Sunni Wqf Board

Expressing its dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court verdict that cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, the Sunni Waqf Board said on Saturday that it will seek a review of the judgment. The apex court directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot at an alternative place to the Sunni Waqf Board, one of the parties in the decades long contentious dispute, for building a mosque.

"The Ayodhya verdict has a lot of contradictions. We will seek a review as we are not satisfied with the verdict," the board's lawyer Zafaryab Jilani said. It will take whatever legal recourse is possible, he said.

It is not just to give inner courtyard to other party, he argued while appealing for peace and no protest. Jilani, however, added that certain aspects of the judgment can help improve secular structure of country.

