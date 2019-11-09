J-K: Man installs machine to reuse plastic waste in road constructions

In a unique initiative, a man has set up a factory which recycles plastic material and uses the same for the construction of roads at Battal Ballian village in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. Jatinder Bagaria, who hails from Delhi, started 'Kunal Plastic Industries' in Udhampur with an aim to remove plastic waste from the district. He said he was inspired by the government's Swachh Bharat Mission campaign and plastic-free India. He also provided employment opportunity to local people.

"The main motive behind the plastic industry is to wipe out plastics from the Udhampur district. We are participating in the prime minister's campaign of clean India and are cleaning our city. We collect plastics to recycle and reuse them for the construction of roads," Bagaria told ANI. Another aim is to generate employment in the district he added. "I have employed ten to twelve men and women in this industry and they earn handsome income for their families. More such industries should come up," said Bagaria.

"We are earning good money from this initiative and are happy to work here. More such factory should be established so that women like us too can get employment," said Kurshida Begam, an employee. Another employee Mohammad Rafiq said that they are cleaning their city as well as they also earning for their children and family. "On one hand we remove plastic waste from the society and on the other hand we also earn from this work for our family."

Piyush Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur said: "An entrepreneur in Battal Ballian village has installed a machine which crushes plastic material which is then used in the construction of roads. The plastic is getting consumed, it's helping build roads and he is also generating revenue. Plastic disposal can be a good venture." The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched by the Central government in 2014 and on October 2 this year, the Centre also announced a ban on single-use plastic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)