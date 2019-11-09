Vasundhara Raje terms Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict as historic

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Saturday termed the verdict of the Supreme Court on Ayodhya-Babri Masjid land dispute as 'historic'. "Welcome the historic judgement of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. Today's ruling celebrates the unity and diversity of our motherland. This verdict will go a long way in strengthening India's social fabric and community ties," tweeted Raje.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to make necessary arrangements for the construction of a temple at the disputed site by forming a trust and give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board for a mosque at an alternate location in Ayodhya. Raje also shared the tweet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where he stated that the decision was not a victory or loss but was about what was right and above all about co-existence, harmony and brotherhood.

"As pointed out by PM Shri @narendramodi ji, the landmark verdict of the Hon'ble Supreme Court is not about victory or loss. It is about doing what is right and above all about communities coexisting in harmony and brotherhood moving towards building a better India," she said in another tweet. (ANI)

