International Development News
Development News Edition

Verdict given on basis of evidence, says former ASI director

KK Muhammed, former regional director, North, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict in Ayodhya land title dispute case and called it a 'perfect judgment.'

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kozhikode (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 15:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 15:06 IST
Verdict given on basis of evidence, says former ASI director
KK Muhammed, former regional director, North, ASI speaks to ANI in Kozhikode on Saturday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

KK Muhammed, former regional director, North, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict in Ayodhya land title dispute case and called it a 'perfect judgment.' "The court has given verdict on the basis of evidence provided by the ASI. This is the most perfect judgment I could ever think of. I never thought it would be this perfect. I feel vindicated (he had said Ram temple existed before Babri mosque in Ayodhya), I was hounded by a group of people. It is exactly the kind of decision that we all wanted," he said while speaking to ANI in Kozhikode.

"For Hindus, this place is as important as Mecca and Madina is for Muslims. For Muslims, this place is not associated with the Prophet," Muhammed added. "On the basis of archaeological and historical evidence that were supplied by ASI, the court came to the conclusion that there was a temple earlier and we should build a new temple once more," he further stated.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board and at the same time make necessary arrangements for the construction of the temple by forming a trust. "Central government shall form in three to four months a scheme for setting up of a trust. They shall make necessary arrangements for the management of trust and construction of the temple," Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said while reading out the verdict.

He said that the possession of the inner and outer courtyard shall be handed over to the trust. "Suitable plot of land measuring five-acre shall be handed over to Sunni Waqf Board," said the apex court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Wenger contradicts Bayern's claim they turned him down

Arsene Wenger has contradicted a claim by Bayern Munich that they turned him down for the vacant head coachs job and accused the defending German champions of a lack of discretion. Bayern needs a new coach after Niko Kovac was sacked last S...

Social networks essential for adults' well-being: Study

Healthy social relationships and connections have found to be beneficial and a booster for adults, irrespective of the number of friends and how large their circle is. The findings were published in the journal Psychology and Aging.Stereoty...

Tejaswini bags India's 12th Olympic quota in shooting

The seasoned Tejaswini Sawant secured Indias 12th Olympic quota in shooting by qualifying for the final of the womens 50m rifle 3 positions event at the 14th Asian Championships here on Saturday. The 39-year-old Sawant earned the Tokyo quot...

Ayodhya verdict: UP Police maintaining vigil on rumour mongers

Uttar Pradesh Police has adopted a four-pronged strategy to maintain peace in the communally-sensitive state in view of the Supreme Court judgment on the Ayodhya land dispute, a top police officer said on Saturday. Police is checking hate a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019