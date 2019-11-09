U'khand CM urges calm after verdict

The police carried out a flag march in parts of Haridwar district on Saturday after the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict amid a call by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to maintain communal amity. No untoward incident was reported from the state.

"We are a peace loving country and we will have to make every effort to maintain communal amity. I hope all of us will contribute towards this with a positive viewpoint," he said, asking people to not pay heed to rumours. Elaborate security arrangements were made in the state ahead of the judgement in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, Rawat said.

According to police, the flag march to maintain peace was carried out in Jwalapur area of Haridwar, which has a mixed population of Hindus and Muslims. District Magistrate Deependra Kumar Chaudhry and Senior Superintendent of Police Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj led the march.

