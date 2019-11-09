Ayodhya verdict historic, will strengthen social fabric: Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar called the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case historic, saying it would further strengthen the country's social fabric. Khattar's reaction comes after the Supreme Court, in a unanimous verdict earlier in the day, cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.
"The verdict given by the Supreme Court on Ayodhya issue is historic. This verdict will help further strengthen the country's social fabric," the chief minister tweeted. Meanwhile, authorities in Haryana's Mewat region, which has a sizeable Muslim population, had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 till Monday as a precautionary measure.
All educational institutions had also been ordered to remain shut from November 9-10, Nuh district Superintendent of Police Sangeeta Kalia said over phone. The prohibitory orders and decision to shut educational institutions was taken before the apex court was to pronounce its verdict in the Ayodhya case.
After the verdict came out, Kalia said, there were no reports of any untoward incident in Nuh district. PTI SUN VSD HMB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manohar Lal Khattar
- Haryana
- Ayodhya
- Supreme Court
ALSO READ
Manohar Lal Khattar to be chief minister, JJP to get Dy CM post: Amit Shah
Manohar Lal Khattar unanimously elected as leader of BJP legislative party in Haryana: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya has invited BJP to form government on Sunday: Manohar Lal Khattar.
Manohar Lal Khattar takes oath as chief minister of Haryana; Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya administers oath