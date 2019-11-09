International Development News
Hyderabad: Police detains protesting TSRTC employees

Hyderabad Police on Saturday detained few TSRTC employees while they were on a protest march near Tank Bund in the city.

Visual from the spot. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad Police on Saturday detained few TSRTC employees while they were on a protest march near Tank Bund in the city. Few protestors, including a police official, sustained injuries during the 'Million March' call given by TSRTC employees and the demonstration was also supported by Telangana opposition parties.

TSRTC employees have been on strike and protesting since October 5, demanding the merger of TSRTC with the state government. Police lathi-charged the protesters after the situation went out of control which led to the injuries to few of the demonstrators. Tear gas was fired by the Hyderabad city police to bring the situation into control at Tank Bund.

The Telangana High Court had on Thursday directed the state government to hold discussions with the striking employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to resolve over the one-month long strike. The High Court also expressed its displeasure over the mismatch of information about the TSRTC in the government's submission before it and posted the case for hearing on November 11. (ANI)

