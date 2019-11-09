Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, Prakash Parv processions called off in MP

A Muslim organisation in Madhya Pradesh announced the cancellation of the traditional annual procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammed, to be held on Sunday. An organiser said the decision was taken in view of the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. The All India Muslim Teohar Committee's national president Dr Ausaf Shahmiri Khurram and convener of Eid-e- Milad-un-Nabi procession in Bhopal, Abdul Nafees, made an announcement in this regard on Saturday.

Nafees said all other events including the prayer for world peace organised to mark the day would be held as per schedule. The decision has been taken in view of the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, he said.

Khurram said such processions would not be taken out in any district in the state and the decision was made to maintain peace. Earlier in the day, the Bhopal district administration cancelled permissions issued for the processions, protests and rallies etc till November 30.

MP Congress Media coordinator Narendra Saluja said the Sikh community has cancelled a procession scheduled on Saturday in Bhopal to mark the 550th Prakash Parv. A procession of the Sikh community on Sunday in Indore has also been cancelled on the request of the administration, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)