Business as usual in Hyd, no untoward incidents

People went about their business as usual and Hyderabad remained peaceful with no untoward incidents reported after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case. "It is the Supreme Court's decision. It has to be accepted. We accept the decision.

We request all the people of India...to maintain peace, and respect, support the decision," Rizwan Qureshi, Khateeb of the historic Mecca Masjid here, told PTI. In Islam, Khateeb is a person who leads the prayers in the mosque.

The verdict was for the good of the country, he said. The prayers on Saturday afternoon at the mosque were peaceful, he said.

Noting that the atmosphere in Hyderabad had been good, he hoped that peace prevails in the city. No untoward incidents were reported in Hyderabad, officials said.

Hafeez Peer Shabbir Ahmed, president (Telangana and AP) of Jamiat Ulema Hind, said they have been saying that they would accept the verdict. It was business as usual for common people near the historic Charminar, in the old city of Hyderabad, even as policemen and RAF personnel stood guard.

The Charminar, a tourist spot, is famous for shops selling bangles and pearls. "Big people have decided. We have to accept and move ahead," Mohd Jalaal, who sells fruits, said.

"I was not even born then," Jalal, who was busy using a smartphone, said, when asked about the demolition of the disputed structure at Ayodhya in 1992. "We have to take care of ourselves," said Mehmood, who runs a bangles store.

Senior citizens, however, recalled that curfew was imposed in the aftermath of demolition of the disputed structure in 1992. Another bangles seller, 69-year-old Syed Ikram, said his business was affected in 1992 due to the imposition of curfew.

"We used to come and curfew used to be imposed suddenly," he said. Mohd Yusuf, a senior citizen who runs a shop selling tea powder, said the apex court's decision has to be accepted.

Chander Prakash, a priest at the famous Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar, expressed happiness over the verdict and hoped that peace would prevail. The Supreme Court on Saturday paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple by a Trust at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh..

