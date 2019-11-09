International Development News
Development News Edition

Business as usual in Hyd, no untoward incidents

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 19:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 19:12 IST
Business as usual in Hyd, no untoward incidents

People went about their business as usual and Hyderabad remained peaceful with no untoward incidents reported after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case. "It is the Supreme Court's decision. It has to be accepted. We accept the decision.

We request all the people of India...to maintain peace, and respect, support the decision," Rizwan Qureshi, Khateeb of the historic Mecca Masjid here, told PTI. In Islam, Khateeb is a person who leads the prayers in the mosque.

The verdict was for the good of the country, he said. The prayers on Saturday afternoon at the mosque were peaceful, he said.

Noting that the atmosphere in Hyderabad had been good, he hoped that peace prevails in the city. No untoward incidents were reported in Hyderabad, officials said.

Hafeez Peer Shabbir Ahmed, president (Telangana and AP) of Jamiat Ulema Hind, said they have been saying that they would accept the verdict. It was business as usual for common people near the historic Charminar, in the old city of Hyderabad, even as policemen and RAF personnel stood guard.

The Charminar, a tourist spot, is famous for shops selling bangles and pearls. "Big people have decided. We have to accept and move ahead," Mohd Jalaal, who sells fruits, said.

"I was not even born then," Jalal, who was busy using a smartphone, said, when asked about the demolition of the disputed structure at Ayodhya in 1992. "We have to take care of ourselves," said Mehmood, who runs a bangles store.

Senior citizens, however, recalled that curfew was imposed in the aftermath of demolition of the disputed structure in 1992. Another bangles seller, 69-year-old Syed Ikram, said his business was affected in 1992 due to the imposition of curfew.

"We used to come and curfew used to be imposed suddenly," he said. Mohd Yusuf, a senior citizen who runs a shop selling tea powder, said the apex court's decision has to be accepted.

Chander Prakash, a priest at the famous Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar, expressed happiness over the verdict and hoped that peace would prevail. The Supreme Court on Saturday paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple by a Trust at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Graeme Smith could be South Africa's first director of cricket

Former captain Graeme Smith is in contention to become South Africas first director of cricket, a post created in the aftermath of the countrys group-stage exit from the World Cup. According to ESPNcricinfo, Smith is in running for the top ...

Sixth win on the spin lifts Chelsea to second in Premier League

London, Nov 9 AFP Chelsea secured a sixth straight Premier League win to move up to second as the in-form Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic struck to beat Crystal Palace 2-0. Abraham ended Palaces dogged defensive resistence with a simple...

Hanuman Garhi temple sadhus welcome Ayodhya verdict

Sadhus at the Hanuman Garhi temple here welcomed the Supreme Court judgement on the Ayodhya land dispute. Senior priest Mahant Raju Das said there would be a normal havan and aarti at the temple, but there would be no special puja to mark t...

Ayodhya verdict: No untoward incident reported from anywhere in Pb, says DGP

No untoward incident was reported from anywhere in Punjab after the Supreme Court announced its verdict in the Ayodhya case on Saturday, state DGP Dinkar Gupta said. He maintained that police personnel were on alert to ensure law and order ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019