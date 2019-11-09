International Development News
Development News Edition

Situation normal in Delhi after Ayodhya verdict, sensitive areas under vigil

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 20:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 20:15 IST
Situation normal in Delhi after Ayodhya verdict, sensitive areas under vigil

No untoward incident was reported in Delhi following the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, even as police continue to remain alert to deal with any law and order situation, officials said on Saturday. Parts of Delhi saw some tension as the judgement was being read out but situation normalised as the day progressed. According to police, there were no reports of any untoward incident in the city.

Shops and other commercial establishments remained open in areas around the Jama Majid, Old Delhi, Seelampur, Jafrabad, New Usmanpur, and other localities having significant Muslim population. Business in Jafrabad, known for jeans and jacket manufacturing, was also like a routine affair and sounds of sewing machines resonated the congested lanes indicating normalcy.

At several places, people were seen discussing the apex court order and most heaved a sigh of relief as the long-pending order was finally delivered. They, however, said the issue should now be put to rest and the government must focus on generating employment, and there should be no more politics over it.

The Supreme Court in a historic verdict on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town. Nawazuddin Abbas, who has been selling tea near Jama Masjid for the last 30 years, said the Hindus and Muslims share good relations and there has been no violence in the area off late.

"Muslims understand that the Ayodhya matter has been used a political tool to gain in elections. As the matter has now settled, there should be no politics over it," he said. Ahead of the verdict, the police had issued prohibitory orders and heightened security as precautionary measures. Drones for surveillance were also used in northeast Delhi, which has a few communally sensitive areas.

Senior police officers were assessing the security situation in several areas and women police personnel were also seen patrolling on their scooters in several parts of the city. In a warning to mischief-mongers, the Delhi Police had said it was keeping a strict vigil on social media.

Many schools remained closed following the Delhi government's advisory late on Friday night. Chief Minister Arvind Kejirwal welcomed the verdict, saying the judgement ended the decades-old dispute and appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony.

The Delhi units of the BJP and the Congress urged people to maintain peace and harmony after the verdict. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari termed the judgment as "unprecedented and historic" and said it was not a victory or defeat of anyone.

The Delhi Congress passed a resolution, saying the party honoured the Supreme Court judgment. "Constitution of the country is supreme for the Congress. The party honours the verdict of the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya issue," its Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra said.

He urged Congress workers and leaders to ensure harmony and brotherhood in their neighbourhoods, and maintain restraint when commenting on the verdict. Syed Ahmed Bukahri, the Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid, also welcomed the judgement and said the the matter should not be stretched further, a reference to possibility of a review petition being filed against the verdict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Kashmir issue has gone beyond territorial dispute: Imran Khan at Kartarpur corridor opening ceremony

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday brought up the Kashmir issue at the inauguration of the historic Kartarpur corridor, saying it has gone beyond a territorial dispute and any improvement in ties between India and Pakistan depen...

297 challans issued on sixth day of odd-even scheme

The Delhi Traffic Police issued 297 challans for violation of the odd-even road rationing scheme on Saturday, officials said. The anti-pollution measure kicked in on November 4 in the national capital. Under the scheme, vehicles are suppose...

Power supply to Kashmir hospitals affected by snowfall restored: Official

Power supply to all hospitals in Kashmir has been restored after heavy snowfall caused massive damage to power infrastructure in the Valley, officials said on Saturday. At a meeting held here, Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Kh...

Nawaz Sharif's medical trip to London: Why does it matter?

HIGHLIGHTSNawaz Sharif is leaving for London after doctors categorically told him that they had exhausted all the options available in Pakistan.On Saturday, Sharifs platelet count was over 20,000.However, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019