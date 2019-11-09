Ayodhya verdict: Delhi Police uses drones for surveillance

The Delhi Police used drones to carry out surveillance in parts of the national capital on Saturday in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, officials said. Drone surveillance, meeting with public, and area patrolling were conducted in several parts of the city, including areas of northeast Delhi, they said.

According to officials, senior officers, including Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, were on rounds covering several areas in the national capital which have mixed population, including the Walled City. In addition to local police, 26 companies were deployed to bolster strength and visibility of the force in sensitive localities. While the reserved force of the Delhi Police has been deployed in Jama Masjid area, security in places of worship and areas of mixed population was also strengthened, the police said.

Prohibitory orders have been issued across the national capital to maintain public order, they said. "Police presence has been increased in sensitive areas. We had a meeting with Aman Committee and asked them to support the security personnel in maintaining peace in their areas. Foot patrolling has also been increased," a senior police officer said.

All police vehicles were also told to maximise patrolling. Sniffer dogs have been deployed to check markets in Lutyens' Delhi area. The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

In view of the apex court judgment, the Delhi Police urged citizens help in maintaining peace and tranquility. An advisory issued by the Delhi police said it will initiate strict legal action against mischief-mongers or those found indulging in any activity which may adversely affect peace and public order. Activities on social media platforms will be under observation and the Delhi Police advises that such platforms should be used with discretion, and users should restrain from spreading any disharmony, hatred or enmity. Prohibitory orders have also been issued to maintain public order, the advisory added.

Delhi Police has also planned elaborate security arrangements for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi on Sunday, they added.

