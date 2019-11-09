International Development News
Development News Edition

Ayodhya verdict: Delhi Police uses drones for surveillance

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 21:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 21:14 IST
Ayodhya verdict: Delhi Police uses drones for surveillance

The Delhi Police used drones to carry out surveillance in parts of the national capital on Saturday in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, officials said. Drone surveillance, meeting with public, and area patrolling were conducted in several parts of the city, including areas of northeast Delhi, they said.

According to officials, senior officers, including Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, were on rounds covering several areas in the national capital which have mixed population, including the Walled City. In addition to local police, 26 companies were deployed to bolster strength and visibility of the force in sensitive localities. While the reserved force of the Delhi Police has been deployed in Jama Masjid area, security in places of worship and areas of mixed population was also strengthened, the police said.

Prohibitory orders have been issued across the national capital to maintain public order, they said. "Police presence has been increased in sensitive areas. We had a meeting with Aman Committee and asked them to support the security personnel in maintaining peace in their areas. Foot patrolling has also been increased," a senior police officer said.

All police vehicles were also told to maximise patrolling. Sniffer dogs have been deployed to check markets in Lutyens' Delhi area. The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

In view of the apex court judgment, the Delhi Police urged citizens help in maintaining peace and tranquility. An advisory issued by the Delhi police said it will initiate strict legal action against mischief-mongers or those found indulging in any activity which may adversely affect peace and public order. Activities on social media platforms will be under observation and the Delhi Police advises that such platforms should be used with discretion, and users should restrain from spreading any disharmony, hatred or enmity. Prohibitory orders have also been issued to maintain public order, the advisory added.

Delhi Police has also planned elaborate security arrangements for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi on Sunday, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Iraqi forces push protesters back to main square, kill four

Iraqi security forces killed at least four people on Saturday as they pushed protesters back towards their main camp in central Baghdad using live ammunition, tear gas and sound bombs, police and medics said. The clashes wounded scores more...

French bishops back payments to sex abuse victims

French bishops voted on Saturday in favour of a plan to offer payments to people who were sexually abused as children by members of the Catholic clergy. The French bishops conference said in a statement that each bishop would get in touch w...

ATK crush Jamshedpur 3-1 to climb to top spot

Two-time former champions ATK continued their dream run and beat Jamshedpur FC 3-1 to climb to the top of the Indian Super League ISL standings here on Saturday. On a rain-hit evening with cyclone Bulbul making a landfall near the West Beng...

Opening of Kartarpur Corridor a momentous event: RSS

The RSS described the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor as a momentous event that will be etched in golden letters in the annals of history. In a statement, RSS general secretary Bhayyaji Joshi said, The inauguration of the Kartarpur Corrid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019