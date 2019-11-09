International Development News
514 challans issued on sixth day of odd-even scheme

  New Delhi
  Updated: 09-11-2019 23:06 IST
Of these, 297 were issued by teams of the Delhi Traffic Police, 161 by the transport department and 56 by the revenue department, it stated. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 514 challans were issued for violation of the odd-even road rationing scheme in Delhi on Saturday, official data showed. Of these, 297 were issued by teams of the Delhi Traffic Police, 161 by the transport department and 56 by the revenue department, it stated.

The odd-even scheme, an anti-pollution measure, kicked in on November 4 in the national capital. Under the scheme, vehicles are supposed to ply alternately on odd and even dates as per their registration numbers between 8 am and 8 pm. The scheme is not effective on Sundays and its violation attracts a fine of Rs 4,000.

On Saturday, odd-numbered cars were allowed to ply on Delhi roads. The challans were issued to those who were found using their even-numbered cars. The road rationing scheme will remain in force till November 15, barring November 11 and 12, when the rule will be lifted to ensure hassle-free commute for devotees on the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

