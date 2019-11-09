A special day spent in Punjab, says PM Modi

After inaugurating the Integrated Check Post (ICP) of the Kartarpur corridor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared some beautiful pictures on a social media platform and said that 'a special day was spent in Punjab'. "A special day spent in Punjab. Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor, prayed at Gurudwara Ber Sahib and took part in Langar at Dera Baba Nanak. May the ideals of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji keep inspiring generations to come," Prime Minister Modi said on Instagram.

The Prime Minister donned a kurta with a blue jacket and an orange turban for the occasion. While in one of the pictures shared by the Prime Minister, he can be seen posing in front of the painting of Guru Nanak Dev, in another picture Modi can be seen bowing his head before the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs.

Prime Minister Modi met senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh, who also paid a visit to the Kartarpur corridor at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab. Later, he attended langar along with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal at Dera Baba Nanak Gurdwara.

The Kartarpur corridor, which connects Dera Baba Nanak in India's Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province, is formally opened to pilgrims on Saturday, three days before the 550th anniversary of the founder of Sikhism -- Guru Nanak Dev -- on November 12.Before heading for Dera Baba Nanak, the Prime Minister paid obeisance at historic Ber Sahib Gurdwara at Sultanpur Lodhi.At the gurdwara, PM Modi was received by former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Bibi Jagir Kaur, who is in-charge of celebrations to mark 550th birth anniversary Guru Nanak Dev. The Prime Minister was presented a 'siropa' (robe of honour) by Kaur on behalf of the SGPC. (ANI)

