NCP to wait till ally Congress decides on supporting Shiv Sena: Nawab Malik

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Nawab Malik on Monday said that his party will wait for its ally Congress to take a call on supporting Shiv Sena to form a government in Maharashtra as they had both fought the recent Assembly polls together.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 13:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 13:24 IST
Nationalist Congress Party chief Nawab Malik speaking to media in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Nawab Malik on Monday said that his party will wait for its ally Congress to take a call on supporting Shiv Sena to form a government in Maharashtra as they had both fought the recent Assembly polls together. "We are waiting for Congress to take a decision. We fought elections together and whatever will be decided, it will be decided together," Mailk told media after the party's core group meeting on government formation in Maharashtra.

"Congress MLAs are in favour of supporting Shiv Sena-led government, but Congress Working Committee (CWC) is the supreme body to decide on their party line," he said. Asked about Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant's resignation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet, Malik said: "Our party is ready for an alternative government. As Sawant has reigned.

Malik has taken a step forward to break relations with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Now, we are waiting for Congress' stand on it." Similarly, the Congress party conducted a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the political situation in Maharashtra at party's interim president Sonia Gandhi's residence in New Delhi today.

After the meeting, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that his party has called their Maharashtra leaders to Delhi for further discussions and the meeting will is scheduled at 4 pm. This development comes a day after BJP's Maharashtra unit chief Chandrakant Patil said that his party would not form the government in Maharashtra.

The term of state assembly ended on Saturday. The BJP had emerged as the single largest party in the assembly polls winning 105 seats while the Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats. (ANI)

