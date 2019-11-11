International Development News
Development News Edition

Article 370, Kartarpur Corridor: Javadekar highlights characteristics of a 'determined' govt

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that measures such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the opening up of Kartarpur Corridor were characteristics of a determined government.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ludhiana (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 14:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 14:14 IST
Article 370, Kartarpur Corridor: Javadekar highlights characteristics of a 'determined' govt
Prakash Javadekar. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that measures such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the opening up of Kartarpur Corridor were characteristics of a determined government. "A few days back, Supreme Court had announced the verdict on Ram Temple... Throughout the country, everybody accepted it. I want to congratulate the people for welcoming this judgement," Javadekar said at an event here.

"Abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ayodhya verdict by Supreme Court and opening of Kartarpur Corridor are characteristics of a determined government... Earlier there were bomb blasts in different cities. Today, it is not happening because internal security has got strong. Also, there has been a decline in the activities of Naxalites," he added. Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'New India', Javadekar said, "What is new India? Corruption-free India, casteism-free India, communalism-free India. That is new India."

On November 9, the top court had directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for this. The apex court had further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had on Saturday inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor at Gurdaspur and Kartarpur respectively, facilitating the visa-free travel of Indian pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib.

The corridor, which connects Dera Baba Nanak in India's Punjab with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province, was formally opened to pilgrims on Saturday, three days before the 550th anniversary of the founder of Sikhism -- Guru Nanak Dev -- on November 12. India and Pakistan had on October 24 signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising the corridor. Meanwhile, on August 5, the central government had repealed Article 370 and Article 35A that granted special powers to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the former state into two Union Territories (UTs) -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without one. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Donald Trump Jr talk marked by anger over no questions

Donald Trump Jrs appearance on Sunday at a university to talk about his new book on liberals and free speech was marked by an argument between him and the audience over why he would not take questions, the Guardian newspaper reported. Membe...

Monitor use of plastic in election campaigns: NGT to EC

The National Green Tribunal NGT has directed the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officers of all states and Union Territories to monitor the compliance of advisories against the use of plastic, especially banners and ho...

CentriX Projects - adding a winning touch to corporate spaces

Bengaluru Karnataka India Nov 11 ANINewsVoir CentriX Projects, the one-stop solutions provider for corporate interiors was recently applauded at the prestigious Economic Times -Business Excellence 2019 event, held recently in the city. It w...

UPDATE 1-Rising HK tensions drag Asia-exposed UK stocks

UKs main stock index fell sharply on Monday as a violent day of protest in Hong Kong knocked Asia-exposed financial stocks, while investors waited for UK economic growth numbers. The FTSE 100 slid 0.6 by 0906 GMT, handing back nearly all th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019