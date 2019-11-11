Chhattisgarh: Man beaten to death by Naxals in Sukma

A man was beaten to death byNaxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district after they accused himof being a police informer, an official said on Monday

The body of Sudam Hunga, a native of Kamapura village,was found on Monday morning on the outskirts of Jagargundavillage and a leaflet left on the spot by Naxals claimed hewas killed for being a police informer, the official said

"He was abducted some days ago and it seems he wasbeaten to death. We have launched a combing operation to nabthe culprits," he added.

