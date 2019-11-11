International Development News
Development News Edition

India will become USD 10 trillion economy within 10 to 15 yrs: Rajnath

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 11-11-2019 17:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 17:27 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday exuded confidence that India will become a USD 10 trillion economy in the next 10 to 15 years. Speaking at the inaugural session of 'Def Connect 2019' organised by the Ministry of Defence to showcase the accomplishments of the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative here, Singh said he was filled with a sense of pride looking at the startups today and stressed that passionate incubation is needed for them.

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of USD 5 trillion economy by 2024. Looking at the talent India possesses, I am pretty confident that we can become USD 10 trillion economy in the next 10-15 years," he said. Singh said India will emerge as a net innovator and net exporter of defence technologies rather than a net importer

Describing incubation as the most critical challenge, he said, "The idea may be great and the innovative mind can also find a solution. However, unless the process of careful and passionate incubation provides the ideal environment for nurturing and hand holding a creation, projects might fail." Terming research, development and manufacturing as collaborative processes, he called for building a cohesion between public and private sector.

The defence minister assured the government's full support in the indigenisation of the defence industry and nation building.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

