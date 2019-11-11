International Development News
Development News Edition

AP CM's Principal Secy declines to draw salary on 1st of every

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 18:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 18:48 IST
AP CM's Principal Secy declines to draw salary on 1st of every

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash set an example by declining to draw his salary on the first of every month and asking the official concerned to release it only after all contract and outsourced class 3 and 4 employees are fully paid their salaries. Three IAS officers joined him on Monday in seeking to carry forward the initiative.

In a letter to the General Administration Department, he said it looked very odd that Class 1 and 2 officers, who are generally permanent state government employees, get salaries on the first of every month,while contract/outsourced workers, who are from Class 3 and 4 categories, get their salaries only in the second or third week or even later. Incidentally, Praveen also holds full additional charge as GAD Principal Secretary (Political).

"The basic human needs are very similar and the general level of savings of Class 3 and 4 employees are lesser than that of Class 1 and 2 employees. So the necessity to pay Class 3 and 4 employees in the first week of the month is higher than Class 1 and 2 officers, who can afford some delay in payment of salary,"the 1994 batch IAS officer noted.

Praveen accordingly asked the drawing and disbursing officer to pay his salary only after he gave a self-declaration that all class 3 and 4 employees in the GAD (Political) Department were paid their salaries. Appreciating Praveen's initiative, 2006 batch IAS officer Pravin Kumar, 2013 batch officer S Shan Mohan and 2016 batch officer S Venkateswar also volunteered to draw their salaries only after the class 3 and 4 employees in their departments were paid their salaries in full.

Kumar is CEO of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority, Mohan is Joint Collector of Prakasam district, while S Venkateswar is sub-collector of Paderu..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-CAS confirms Salazar appeal against four-year ban

American Alberto Salazar, who has coached some of the worlds top distance runners, has appealed against his four-year ban for doping violations, the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said Monday. Salazar was given a four-year ban by the U....

US STOCKS-Wall Street set for weak open as Trump, Hong Kong sour mood

Wall Streets main indexes were set to retreat at the open on Monday as comments by President Donald Trump dampened expectations around a U.S.-China trade deal, while escalating violence in Hong Kong added to investor worries. Hopes of a pha...

Mexico says Bolivia suffered "coup" due to military's role in events

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Monday that his government viewed Sundays events in Bolivia as a coup because the Bolivian military had broken with the constitutional order by pressing the South American countrys president t...

SJVN Ltd Q2 net up 45 pc to Rs 623 cr on higher revenues

State-owned SJVN Ltd on Monday posted nearly 45 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 623.50 crore for the September quarter mainly on account of higher revenues. The companys net profit was Rs 430.21 crore in the quarter ended on S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019