Delhi pollution: Dirty fuel-based industries may open from Thursday

Delhi pollution: Dirty fuel-based industries may open from Thursday
Air pollution spiked in Delhi after Diwali celebrations.(File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Supreme Court had on November 4 banned construction and demolition activities in the region as air quality worsened.
  • After November 13, stronger winds are likely to reduce pollution levels, an IMD official said.

A CPCB-led task force on Monday recommended extending the restrictions on dirty fuel-based industries in Delhi and its suburbs till November 13. The task force also recommended the ban on hot-mix plants and stone-crushers in Delhi-NCR till Wednesday.

"The operation of industries may commence from November 14," it said. The Supreme Court had on November 4 banned construction and demolition activities in the region till further orders.

At a review meeting on Monday, India Meteorological Department officials told the 10-member task force that northwesterly winds and an increase in the incidents of stubble burning have led to a deterioration in air quality. Delhi-NCR's air quality is expected to oscillate between "very poor" and "severe" categories till Wednesday. After November 13, stronger winds are likely to reduce pollution levels, an IMD official said.

Earlier, on the recommendations of the task force, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority had ordered closure till Monday morning of all coal and other fuel-based industries, which have not shifted to natural gas or agro-residue, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bahadurgarh, Bhiwadi, Greater Noida, Sonepat and Panipat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

