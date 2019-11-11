International Development News
Justice A P Sahi sworn-in Madras High Court CJ

Justice A P Sahi sworn-in Madras High Court CJ

Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi was sworn-in the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on Monday. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath-of-office to Sahi during the swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Assembly speaker P Dhanapal and senior government officials.

Prior to the current posting, Sahi was the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court. Sahi succeeds Vijaya Tahilramani who had resigned as chief justice after the Supreme Court collegium declined her request for a reconsideration of her transfer to Meghalaya.

Later, state Advocate General Vijay Narayan led the Bar in welcoming the new chief justice. In his speech, Justice Sahi noted that Bar was the mother of the Bench and said their outstanding professional conduct and efficiency would improve judgements.

Hailing Tamil Nadu for its contribution to the profession of law, the CJ said the state was also rich in culture and civilisation. Referring to the state producing eminent personalities in different walks of life, he cited the examples of "divinity of Thiruvalluvar" and legendary mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, who worked on infinity as well.

Seeking the cooperation of the Bar, the CJ quoted Mahathma Gandhi and said social justice will reach the common man when the tears of the man who lives in the last lane are wiped out..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

