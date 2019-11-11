Haryana: Over 66 lakh metric tonnes of paddy arrive in grain market so far

More than 66.58 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of paddy has so far arrived in the state's grain markets as compared to over 64.68 lakh MT of paddy arrived during the corresponding period last year. A spokesman of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department was quoted as saying that out of the total arrival of paddy, government agencies had so far procured over 62.02 lakh MT of paddy whereas the remaining quantity of over 4.55 lakh MT of paddy was procured by the millers.

"More than 33.58 lakh MT of paddy have purchased by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department. Over 19.43 lakh MT by Hafed, over 8.95 lakh MT have been purchased by the Haryana Warehousing Corporation and 4,572 MT have been purchased by the Food Corporation of India," the spokesman said. According to him, more than 16.76 lakh MT paddy has arrived in mandis of Karnal, 11.42 lakh MT in Kurukshetra, over 8.36 lakh MT in Ambala and over 8.11 lakh MT in Fatehabad. Similarly, over 6.95 lakh MT in Yamunanagar, 6.92 lakh MT in Kaithal, over 1.53 lakh MT in Panchkula, over 1.41 lakh MT in Sirsa, 1.28 lakh MT in Jind, 1.21 lakh MT in Palwal, 1.07 lakh MT in Sonepat, 54,716 MT in Panipat, 71,418 MT in Hisar, 11,483 MT in Faridabad, 8,009 MT in Rohtak and 6,837 MT in Mewat.

He said that more than 2.67 lakh metric tonnes of bajra has arrived in the mandis of Haryana so far, whereas 1.70 lakh metric tonnes of bajra had arrived in the last year so far. Out of the total arrival of bajra, more than 2.65 lakh metric tonnes have been procured by government procuring agencies. (ANI)

