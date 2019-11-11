International Development News
Development News Edition

Court seeks compliance report from police in FIRs related to clash at Tis Hazari court

A court here on Monday has sought the compliance report from Delhi police in the FIRs related to the incident at the Tis Hazari Court complex on November 2.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 21:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 21:35 IST
Court seeks compliance report from police in FIRs related to clash at Tis Hazari court
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A court here on Monday sought compliance report from Delhi police in the FIRs related to clash at Tis Hazari Court complex on November 2. The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Jitender Singh, sought the report on the application of lawyer's committee seeking "status report in related FIRs and issue directions to the Delhi police to arrest the accused or suspected persons named in the FIRs".

The court further directed the concerned DCP to file the status report on or before November 20 The legal committee of Delhi Bar Association, through the application, has alleged that fair investigation is not taking place in the matter and the investigation agency has not recorded the statement of witnesses or advocates who were present during the alleged incident. It has also sought preservation of the CCTV footage from inside and around the place of incident.

On the other hand, the public prosecutor appearing for Delhi police submitted that a fair investigation is being carried out by the crime branch of Delhi Police and the agency is leaving no stone unturned for expeditiously complete the investigation. A meeting, held at the behest of the Delhi High Court, between members of all district courts' association, representatives of Delhi Police and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal remained inconclusive earlier today.

A judicial inquiry too had been ordered after a violent clash erupted between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex over an alleged parking issue, which left several cops and advocates injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Arrested ex-Tripura minister remanded to police custody

Senior CPIM leader Badal Chowdhury, arrested in a corruption case, was remanded to police custody for four days on Monday by a local court. Chowdhury, a CPIM central committee member who was the PWD minister during the Left Front regime, wa...

Bhupen Hazarika's son calls on Sonowal

Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarikas son Tej Hazarika on Monday called on Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal here and informed him about several issues related to the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Foundation. The Dr Bhupen Hazarika Foundation was fo...

NIA files charge sheet against 8 ULFA (I) members in Guwahati grenade attack case

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Monday filed a charge sheet against eight members of the proscribed ULFA Independent in connection a grenade attack outside a shopping mall in Guwahati in May this year in which 12 people were injure...

Jharkhand's ruling AJSU party announces first list

Jharkhands ruling NDA constituent, the AJSU party, on Monday, announced the first list of 12 candidates. Party president Sudesh Kumar Mahto was re-nominated to contest from Silli assembly constituency. Mahto had lost the seat in 2014 assemb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019