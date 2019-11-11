UP Cabinet accepts proposal regarding selection of builders for construction of Bundelkhand E-way

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday accepted a proposal regarding the selection of builders for the construction of Bundelkhand Expressway and Gorakhpur Link Expressway. The state cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Around 13 proposals were cleared by the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet. The Cabinet also cleared a proposal regarding amendment in State Universities Act 1973 for Raja Mahendraparatap University State University. The cabinet also approved the construction of a new building for Municipal Corporation before the Gorakhpur Guest House at a cost of Rs 23.45 crore. It cancelled an MoU with Maitreya Trust in Kushinagar for a development project.

A statement informed that the state cabinet also extended its wishes for the Supreme Court decision on Ayodhya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)