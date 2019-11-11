International Development News
Will hold discussions with Congress, take a decision on government formation: NCP

NCP said on Monday said that it will take a decision on government formation in Maharashtra by Tuesday after holding consultations with its ally Congress.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 21:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 21:54 IST
NCP leader Nawab Malik speaking to reporters on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

NCP said on Monday said that it will take a decision on government formation in Maharashtra by Tuesday after holding consultations with its ally Congress. The NCP finished on the third position in the assembly polls having won 54 seats.

"We have been called by the Governor. We have been called to form the government. As per the letter given by the Governor, we will hold discussions with Congress and see how a stable government can be provided to the state. We will get the letter today and make a final decision by tomorrow after holding discussions with our ally Congress," NCP leader Nawab Malik told the media here. Malik said it has been 18 days since the announcements of the results of assembly elections in Maharashtra.

"BJP-Shiv Sena had the majority but due to tug of war over the post of Chief Minister...they got separated and BJP expressed its inability to form the government," he said. Party leader Ajit Pawar also confirmed that the Governor had called them. "At 8:30 pm the Governor called us and asked me to come to meet him," he said.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called NCP after meeting a delegation of Shiv Sena which had expressed its intent to form the government and sought more time to provide letters of support. However, the Governor declined to give more time. The BJP had emerged the single-largest party in the assembly polls followed by Shiv Sena. Both parties had contested the polls together. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

