NIA files charge sheet against 8 ULFA (I) members in Guwahati grenade attack case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a charge sheet against eight members of the proscribed ULFA (Independent) in connection a grenade attack outside a shopping mall in Guwahati in May this year in which 12 people were injured, officials said. They said the accused had allegedly targeted security personnel on duty at the RG Baruah Road near Central Mall at Guwahati. Twelve people were injured in the attack.

The NIA investigated the case for five months and concluded that the main accused, Pappu Koch Bokoliyal, is a ULFA (I) terrorist and he lobbed the grenade. The investigation revealed that the accused were also involved in a conspiracy to commit terrorist acts.

The NIA has charge-sheeted them for criminal conspiracy and indulging in terrorist acts and unlawful activities, waging war against India, illegal possession of arms and ammunition, explosive substances, harboring of ULFA (I) terrorist, providing support to ULFA (I) terrorists and associating with ULFA (I) terrorists. They have also been booked under relevant sections of UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act).

