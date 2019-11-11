International Development News
Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Congress releases third list of 19 candidates

Congress on Monday released the third list of 19 candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly Polls.

Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Congress releases third list of 19 candidates
Congress released list of 19 candidates for Jharkhand Assembly polls (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress on Monday released the third list of 19 candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly Polls. Dr Irfan Ansani and Mannan Mallick are contesting from Jamtara and Dhanbad constituencies respectively.

Banna Gupta has been fielded from Jamshedpur West and Rajiv Kumar has been fielded from Kanke constituency. Among the other candidates are -- Dr Manju Kumari from Jamua, Sanjay Singh from Bokaro, Badal Patralekh from Jarmundi and Bhushan Bara from Simdega constituencies.

Earlier, the party had announced that Devendra Singh Bittu will be contesting from Panki Assembly Constituency for the upcoming polls. The Congress party on Sunday released its first list of five candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. According to the list of candidates, Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Rameshwar Oraon will contest from Lohardaga (ST) constituency.

The 81-member Jharkhand assembly will go to polls in five phases between November 30 and December 20 and the votes will be counted on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

