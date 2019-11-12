International Development News
Visitors to Odisha's Bali Jatra to be imparted legal awareness

  Cuttack
  Updated: 12-11-2019 09:36 IST
Visitors to 'Bali Jatra', that will begin in Odisha's Cuttack on Tuesday, will be imparted legal awareness through an initiative of Orissa High Court. Chief Justice of the High Court, K S Jhaveri, is scheduled to inaugurate a stall of the Odisha State Legal Services Authority at the venue of Bali Jatra on Wednesday.

As suggested by Chief Justice Jhaveri in checking pollution at the festival, the Cuttack district administration has introduced rickshaw and bicycle facilities for visitors to commute across the venue that is spread over 50 acres. The festival is observed to commemorate the ancient maritime trade practices of Odisha.

It is being celebrated with more enthusiasm this year after the state government recognized 'Bali Jatra' as a state-level festival to boost trade and commerce. Nearly 1,000 stalls and over 100 vending zones have come up in the two festival grounds along the right bank of Mahanadi river near the Gadagadia Temple Ghat, which was used as a river port in the ancient period.

The district administration has for the first time this year erected four marquees where a variety of cultural programs by over 100 troupes from across the country will be showcased..

