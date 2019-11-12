Odisha govt institutes award to promote organ donation

The Odisha government has announced an annual award in the name of Suraj Sethi, a man from Ganjam district, whose organs had been transplanted on six persons after his death. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also announced an assistance of Rs 5 lakh and a house under 'Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana' for his parents.

Appreciating the noble gesture of his parents - Babuli Sethi and Gitanjali Sethi - who decided to donate Suraj's organs after his death, Patnaik said, "It will be an exemplary inspiration for society." The chief minister made the remark when Suraj's parents met him on Monday. "His name is now going to be immortalised as the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced to institute an annual award in his name," a statement issued by the Chief Ministers Office said.

State Forest Minister B K Arukha, who was present on the occasion, said that the award would help promote organ donation. Suraj, a resident of Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district who used to work in Surat, died after sustaining serious injuries in a road mishap on October 29.

After he was declared brain dead by the doctors on November 2, his parents decided to donate his organs to save the lives of others. Accordingly, his heart, liver, kidneys and eyes were donated and transplanted on six persons in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Surat..

