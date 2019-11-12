The Shiv Sena moves supreme court against Maharashtra

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....
Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...
Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....
The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu has condoled the demise of former Chief Election Commissioner Shri T.N. Seshan -Its with great regret that I come to terms with the demise of Shri Tirunellai Narayana Seshan, an indefatigable crusa...
Farmed live fish, Lakshadweep varieties, tilapia live kitchen and facility for on the spot easy bank loan will be some of the attractions of a food and aqua-agri festival beginning at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute CMFRI he...
Beijing, Nov 12 AP The World Bank is cutting back a USD 50 million project in Chinas restive Xinjiang region following a review prompted by allegations of abuses. A statement from the bank dated Monday said it would close a component of the...
Indias July-September quarter Gross Domestic Product GDP data, scheduled for a release on November 29, will be important as headline growth has already slipped to a six-year low, said Singapores DBS Bank in its daily report on Tuesday. Head...