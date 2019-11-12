International Development News
People should follow Guru Nanak's teachings, work to eliminate social disparities: Prez

  • Sultanpurlodhi
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 17:04 IST
  • Created: 12-11-2019 16:41 IST
People should follow Guru Nanak's teachings, work to eliminate social disparities: Prez
Image Credit: IANS

Asserting that Guru Nanak Dev lives in "our hearts", President Ram Nath Kovind called upon people on Tuesday to follow the path shown by the Sikhism founder and work towards eliminating social disparities. He also impressed upon people to imbibe the teachings of all the 10 Sikhs Gurus to contribute to making our country and world a better place.

Sporting a suit and a turban, Kovind, along with his wife Savita, arrived in Sultanpur Lodhi in Punjab's Kapurthala district to attend the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev. He was received by Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his wife Preneet Kaur. Later, Kovind drove straight to historic Gurdwara Ber Sahib, where he and his wife paid obeisance.

The President then addressed religious gatherings at two events organised here by the Punjab Government and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). Notably, the Punjab government and the SGPC has been at loggerheads over the issue of joint celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The SGPC set up a separate stage at a stadium near Gurdwara Ber Sahib to hold the main event while the state government set up its own 'pandal' to hold the function.

Kovind first went to the stage set up by the Punjab government, where he was honoured with a memento and a ceremonial sword. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot and Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore were present at the event. Greeting the gathering with "Sat Sri Akal", the President said, "Guru Nanak Dev lives in our hearts. He is our common legacy. He is the guiding light for the entire humanity. It is the responsibility of all of us to follow his ideals and work towards eliminating social disparities."

Guru Nanak Dev spread the light of wisdom with his teachings and preached 'Sarbat Da Bhala' which means the welfare of all, asking people to rise above inequalities, caste and creed, Kovind said. "Guru Nanak Dev Ji's life and teachings give a message of affection, compassion and brotherhood for the entire humanity. I extend my heartiest congratulations to countrymen and the Indians all over the world on the occasion," the President said.

Kovind shed light on how Guru Nanak through his teachings enlightened the Indian society, which during the 15th century was plagued with social ills, including casteism, as the darkness of ignorance prevailed. "He gave the 'maha-mantra' to mankind -- 'Naam Japo, Kirat Karo and Wand Chhako' - chant the name of God, put in hard and honest labour, and share the fruits of one's earnings with others," he said.

At the SGPC event, where Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore, SGPC chief Gobind Singh Longowal, ex-Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal were present, the President delivered his speech in Punjabi. Kovind said that being in Sultanpur Lodhi on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev is a matter of great pride.

"This is the land where Guru Nanak Dev attained enlightenment. The town has places associated with the spiritual journey of the Guru. After attaining enlightenment here, he travelled far and wide to spread the light of knowledge," he said. Guru Nanak Dev preached equality, brotherhood, good deeds and behaviour while making efforts to rid the society of various ills, Kovind said, adding the Sikhism founder used simple language to ensure his message reach maximum people.

He broke the myth that if one has to attain "moksha" then one has to leave one's family. Through his life, he put before people an example of the fusion of hard work and "barrage", the President said. "It is the result of spiritual knowledge based on hard work that the followers of Guru Nanak are known for their success worldwide and appreciated for their 'Sanjhi Varta' (collective voice)," he said.

"It is common to see those reaching pinnacle of success perform all kind of 'Sewa' (voluntary service) in Gurudwaras without any hitch or selfishness," he said. From the first Sikh Guru to the 10th master Guru Gobind Singh, there has been a tradition of being fearless for the cause of upholding justice and ensuring truth prevails, Kovind said, adding Guru Gobind Singh was the embodiment of devotion and strength, who inspired people to always stand up and fight injustice.

"We have to imbibe the teachings of the Gurus in making our country and the world a better place. By doing so, we would give a real tribute to Guru Nanak Dev," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

