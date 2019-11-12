International Development News
3-day aqua-agri festival in Kochi from Thursday

  PTI
  • |
  Kochi
  • |
  Updated: 12-11-2019 16:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 16:49 IST
Farmed live fish, Lakshadweep varieties, tilapia live kitchen and facility for on the spot easy bank loan will be some of the attractions of a food and aqua-agri festival beginning at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) here from Thursday. The three-day event will also offer a range of quality products produced by organic farmers, farmer producer companies and panel discussions, a CMFRI release said here on Tuesday said.

The fest will have a special section for organic products from Lakshadweep, including sweets, value addition from tuna and virgin coconut oil, it said. Exhibition of farming technologies and machineries will provide a ringside view of inputs as well as material for those interested in taking up farming activities.

The grass producing machine used in hydroponic farming will also draw visitors attention. A live kitchen for tilapia culinary will be a major attraction at the seafood counter in the event, the release said.

A special pavilion at the fest is designed for easy bank loan that will extend support those interested in taking up enterprises in agriculture and allied areas. Set up with the support of the Bank of India, the pavilion will provide services to entrepreneurs in lessening the complications of obtaining bank loan.

Besides, a buyer seller meet will be arranged under the guidance of the NABARD..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

