Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Perarivalan released on month-long parole

Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Perarivalan released on month-long parole
AG Perarivalan was lodged in Vellore Central Prison. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

AG Perarivalan, a convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was on Tuesday released on month-long parole on grounds of his father's poor health. After his release from Vellore Central Prison, Perarivalan reached his home in Jolaroeat, escorted by over 30 policemen.

Speaking to media, his mother Aprudhammal said she was happy. "It's not enough since he lost 28 years of his life in prison. I will be at complete peace if my son is released soon. I ask everybody to support us on this," she said.

She further said: "I am thankful to the government. I strongly believe that my son and all the others will be freed soon." This is the second time that Perarivalan has been released on parole. Earlier, in 2017, he was released for 30 days, which was extended for another 30 days on his mother's request. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

