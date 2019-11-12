Following are the top stories:

New Delhi/Mumbai: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday recommended President's rule in Maharashtra even as top leaders from the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena were holding a flurry of consultations in a bid to tot up the numbers and resolve the impasse over government formation in the state.

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Tuesday indicated it might move the Supreme Court against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to decline extension of time sought by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party to prove its claim to form a government on Monday night.

Maha guv made 'mockery' of Constitutional process: Cong on Prez rule recommendation New Delhi: The Congress hit out at Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday for recommending President's rule in the state, alleging that he has committed a "grave travesty" and made a mockery of the Constitutional process.

Farm fires, plunging temperature push Delhi-NCR's pollution to severe category New Delhi: The noxious haze returned to Delhi and its suburbs on Tuesday due to raging farm fires in neighbouring states and a fall in temperature and the wind speed.

BRICS summit to focus on strengthening counter-terror cooperation: PM New Delhi: The BRICS summit will focus on strengthening ties among the world's five major economies in key areas such as digital economy, science and technology, and also build mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday as he left for Brazil to attend the event.

UP Police on constant alert; social media being monitored continuously:DGP New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police is on constant alert mode "as long as required" and also keeping an eye on various social media platforms to quell rumours and fake messages in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case, DGP O P Singh said on Tuesday. By Neelabh Srivastava

Kartik Purnima: Devotees take holy dip amid high security in Ayodhya Ayodhya: A large number of devotees began taking a holy dip in the Sarayu river on Kartik Purnima amid tight security in Ayodhya on Tuesday, the first religious congregation in the temple town since the judgement in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Barbi Masjid case. By Kunal Dutt

FCRA registration of 1,807 NGOs cancelled in 2019 for violation of laws New Delhi: Over 1,800 NGOs and academic institutes found to be violating laws have been banned by the government from receiving foreign funds this year, officials said on Tuesday.

'Lata Mangeshkar's condition critical, slowly improving' Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital here after complaining of breathing difficulty, is still in a "critical" condition but is "slowly improving", hospital sources said.

Militant killed in encounter in J-K's Ganderbal Srinagar: A militant was killed and an Army soldier injured in an encounter between the ultras and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday, police said.

Bandipora encounter: Slain militant was Lashkar commander Srinagar: One of the two militants killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Monday was a Pakistani-born self-styled commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), police said.

Rail service in Kashmir resume, mini buses on roads in valley Srinagar: Rail services in Kashmir resumed on Tuesday - over three months after being suspended due to security reasons in view of the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370, officials said.

Will push for getting 'proclaimed offenders' cases settled in special courts: Punjab CM tells NRIs Jalandhar: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has assured the Punjabi diaspora of trying to set up special courts to expeditiously settle cases of those who were declared proclaimed offenders after fleeing the

Patna's Hanuman mandir to soon start kitchen for Ram temple devotees in Ayodhya Ayodhya: Devotees visiting the Ram temple site from outside Ayodhya will soon be offered a community meal and also get to taste delicious sweets akin to Patna's famous 'Naivaidyam' laddoos, thanks to an initiative of the Bihar-based Mahavir Mandir Trust. By Kunal Dutt

Washington: Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has said that Pakistan harbours terrorists who "go out and try to kill American soldiers." By Lalit K Jha PTI PTI KJ KJ

